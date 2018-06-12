Port of Douglas County New Office Space

The Port of Douglas County held an Open House on Tuesday in their new office space located inside the Executive Flight Building at Pangborn Airport Business Park.

Port Commissioner Jim Huffman said the location is very conducive to Port business, “We are in the heart of aviation and close to our business park which we found is important to have that close connection with our tenants. Especially now, when we are getting into the blockchain business, having that close proximity is extremely helpful for both them and us” Huffman said.

The Port of Douglas County has a three year lease for offices on the upper floor of the building with the Port of Chelan County which is in the process of buying the building. Giga Watt, a cryptocurrency mining service provider occupies the lower floor.

Jim Kuntz, the new Deputy Director for the Port of Chelan County says Chelan County Port Commissioners were interested in purchasing the building for some it’s potential aviation use as part of airport growth in the future.

The purchase includes the Executive Flight complex and another building on the airport that houses FedEx facilities. The purchase from the Campbell family was for $4.5 million dollars according to Kuntz.