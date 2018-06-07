Douglas County Proposing Change to Setback Rules for Marijuana Growers

The Douglas County Planning Commission has put out a proposal on changes for marijuana growers. County Planner Mark Kulaas says the current rules require setbacks of up to a mile from any urban growth boundary.

“We’ve since seen some areas that are considerably different in elevation than where the urban growth boundary is. Particularly north of East Wenatchee, get out to Baker Flats for example. That’s an industrial that is inside the urban growth boundary. The hillside goes up fairly steep.”

The proposed rule would change the setback to a half mile if the elevation difference is significant. The Planning Commission will have a workshop on Wednesday, June 13th with a public hearing possible in August.