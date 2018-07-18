Douglas County Risk Plan Update

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is working on the update to plans that are used to assess the risk and vulnerabilities of natural hazards and reduce the impacts to communities across Douglas County.

Douglas County Records and Risk Manager Jordyn Giulio says the county received a $42, 000 Federal Emergency Management Agency Grant (FEMA) to fund the plan update. The consulting firm Two Rivers Emergency Management will guide the Sheriff’s Office through the update. The plan will be in place by February, 2019

The public is invited to attend a kick-off meeting on July 24 at 5:30 PM. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the meeting at The Douglas County Public Services Building, 140 19th St. NW, East Wenatchee WA.

Giulio said a link to an online survey seeking public input will be sent later this week on social media and the Douglas County website