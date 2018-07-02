latest News

Douglas County Sheriffs Arrest Orondo Man in Stabbing

TOPICS:

Posted By: Kevin Rounce July 2, 2018

From a Douglas County Press Release – On 06/23/18 at approximately 11:07 PM Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to Lake Chelan Hospital to investigate a stabbing.  The victim, a 20 year old Orondo man was being treated for a stab wound to his pelvis.  The investigation revealed that at approximately 8:00 PM that evening, the victim was at a worker’s cabin in the 30 block of Nollmmeyer Rd. near Orondo.  He observed the suspect, 31 year old Ismael Gonzalez-Diaz of Orondo, fighting with several other males.  When the victim tried to intervene, Gonzalez-Diaz stabbed him in the pelvis, then left the scene.  A witness confirmed the victim’s account of the assault. The suspect was located in an orchard approximately 1/2 mile from the scene of the attack.  It appeared he was very intoxicated.  The knife used in the attack and a fraudulent social security card was found in the vehicle.  Gonzalez-Diaz was arrested without incident and booked for assault 1st degree into the Chelan County jail.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Douglas County Sheriffs Arrest Orondo Man in Stabbing"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*