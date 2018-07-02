Douglas County Sheriffs Arrest Orondo Man in Stabbing

From a Douglas County Press Release – On 06/23/18 at approximately 11:07 PM Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to Lake Chelan Hospital to investigate a stabbing. The victim, a 20 year old Orondo man was being treated for a stab wound to his pelvis. The investigation revealed that at approximately 8:00 PM that evening, the victim was at a worker’s cabin in the 30 block of Nollmmeyer Rd. near Orondo. He observed the suspect, 31 year old Ismael Gonzalez-Diaz of Orondo, fighting with several other males. When the victim tried to intervene, Gonzalez-Diaz stabbed him in the pelvis, then left the scene. A witness confirmed the victim’s account of the assault. The suspect was located in an orchard approximately 1/2 mile from the scene of the attack. It appeared he was very intoxicated. The knife used in the attack and a fraudulent social security card was found in the vehicle. Gonzalez-Diaz was arrested without incident and booked for assault 1st degree into the Chelan County jail.