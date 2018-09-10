Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrests Two After High-Speed Chase

From DCSO:

On 09/07/18 at approximately 8:27 PM a Deputy was on routine patrol in Rock Island, when he saw a vehicle near BJ’s with an expired registration, and an inoperable brake light. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for the violations, however the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The Deputy pursued the vehicle through Rock Island until the vehicle came to a stop near milepost 5 on State Route 28 where the driver fled on foot. The Deputy gave chase and caught up to the driver, where he eventually surrendered. The driver was identified as Santiago Vasquez, a 43 year old male of Quincy, WA. Santiago had cocaine and methamphetamines in his pocket when he was arrested. Deputies also located a .38 Special Colt revolver near the location Santiago was located and arrested. Santiago also had an outstanding warrant out of Grant County for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and a warrant out of the department of corrections for escape community custody. Vasquez was booked on his warrants along with attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of firearms, and reckless endangerment. There was also a female passenger in the vehicle who was detained by assisting deputies. The female was identified as Ashely N Baker, a 23 year old female of Ephrata, WA. Ashely had three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Grant County for driving while license suspended in the third degree (two counts) and theft in the third degree. Ashely was booked on her warrants, without incident.