Douglas County Sheriff’s New Social Media Launched

A new Douglas County Sheriff’s Department facebook page and twitter account went live on Wednesday. Sheriff Kevin Morris said he wanted to continue the efforts retired Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal established through his own personal facebook page and the county page with a dedicated Sheriff’s Department social media presence “I believe that we have done a good job with Sheriff Gjesdal, and we are making sure that we extend the same courtesy” Morris said.

Douglas County also utilizes Alert Sense, an automatic notification system to contact residents directly about emergencies impacting their area.

Morris said the new facebook and twitter accounts will be used for emergency information and daily public notices.

The new facebook page can be found at facebook.com/DouglasCountySheriffsOfficeWA

Follow the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department on Twitter @DoCoSheriffWA