Douglas County Sheriffs Reward Waterville Students

Douglas County Sheriffs Deputies were at Waterville High School yesterday, but they were out there to reward, not punish. Undersheriff Kevin Morris and Traffic Safety Coordinator Eveline Roy were trying to catch students doing something right. If either of the two spotted a young person driving carefully and not using their electronic devices, they rewarded them with an Amazon gift card. The event, designed to encourage young drivers not to talk or text on their electronic devices while driving, was funded by a grant from State Farm.