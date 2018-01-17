Downtown’s Best Voting Underway

Voting is underway on the Wenatchee Downtown Associations annual awards, “Downtown’s Best.” Meredith Hilger with WDA says the winners are announced at the Annual Appreciation Dinner which takes place on February 28th this year.

“We get to celebrate and honor those who have won and even award, actually, a few that aren’t on the list. There’s a few that Linda [Haglund] and I pull out of our hat and get to do as well.”

Hilger says many of the downtown businesses are actively recruiting votes through their social media presence.

But it is also important to hear what the community thinks said Hilger.

“Downtown’s Best is really just our way of hearing from the community every year about who they think is doing it well in downtown. With new businesses and certainly the tried and true businesses, it’s always great for us to touch base with the community and find out what they think.”

You can vote for your favorite businesses in one of six categories here.