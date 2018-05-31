Dr. Michelle Price Named National Educational Administrator of the Year

North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) Superintendent Michelle Price was recently notified that she has been selected as the 2018 National Educational Administrator of the Year. Michelle will be honored at the annual National Association of Educational Office Professionals (NAEOP) Awards Banquet during the NAEOP Annual Conference and Institute Awards Banquet held at the Double Tree by Hilton in Bloomington, MN, on July 18.

NAEOP members hold this National Educational Administrator of the Year award in high regard, and it is a significant honor to those who are selected. Josh Meek, superintendent of Moses Lake School District, said of Michelle, “Dr. Price is a recognized school leader who serves her colleagues selflessly not because of the recognition she receives, but because she knows it is the right thing to do. Dr. Price has an uncanny set of personal skills that make her an ethical leader who genuinely cares more about those around her, and those that she serves, than her own interests.”

This award follows the honor Michelle received in April as 2018 Washington Association of Educational Office Professionals (WAEOP) Administrator of the Year. Michelle’s state award was entered in the national competition and Michelle was selected from nominations across the U.S.

Melisa White from Moses Lake, who nominated Dr. Price for this prestigious award, said of her, “Dr. Price is a great leader, motivator and cheerleader for the educational support professionals in the districts she supervises … she is an exemplary leader in every role she has undertaken.”

In her letter of recommendation for Dr. Price, Eldene Wall wrote, “Dr. Price is deeply respected among her employees and peers. She is unsurpassed in character, integrity and honesty. She cares deeply about her staff and has a passionate desire to see them grow and mature in their personal and professional lives. She is unselfish in her spirit and committed to being a servant leader.”

Dr. Price has served as superintendent of North Central ESD, located in Wenatchee, for the past year, and prior to that time served as superintendent of Moses Lake School District where she worked for 27 years in various capacities.

The North Central Educational Service District is a resource to the 29 districts within the four-county service area, providing professional and timely tools to meet the needs of individual schools and districts, and a reliable point of education-related information for the communities served. The NCESD is a respected resource to other ESDs throughout Washington State.