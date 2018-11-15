Dr. Walter Newman Resigns from Wenatchee School Board

Longtime Wenatchee School Board director Dr. Walter Newman announced his resignation from the board Wednesday afternoon. Newman’s resignation is effective immediately.

Communications Director for the Wenatchee School District Diana Haglund says the letter simply stated it was time to go.

“Dr. Newman did not provide a reason and we’re just being respectful of that. He did submit his resignation by letter to Superintendent Flones on Wednesday Afternoon. Walter has been a tremendous asset to our district serving on our board for the past 11 years being elected in 2007.”

Newman’s resignation leaves board position #2 vacant. The Board will appoint an interim director to replace him. The appointed director will fulfill Newman’s remaining term which will be up in November 2019.

The board will acknowledge and announce the resignation at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, November 27.