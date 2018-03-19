Drive-By Shooting at Blue Mountain Motel

Okanogan County Sheriffs Deputies were once again called to the Blue Mountain Motel in Okanogan, this time for a drive-by shooting that took place Friday night. Witnesses said they saw a gray, four-door sedan at the motel a little after 10:00 p.m. that fired about four to six shots. Deputies were able to recover several shell casings from the scene. They also found a 1991 Honda Accord parked at the scene had several holes in it and they were able to recover one of the bullets from the vehicle. They also located a concrete block building which appeared had been hit by the bullets. Sheriff Frank Rogers says they’ve responded more than 200 times to motel over the past several years.
