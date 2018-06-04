Driver Crashes Into Bank Building

A 69 year old Wenatchee man was arrested for DUI after crashing his minivan into the Peoples Bank branch last Friday. The incident was reported to Wenatchee Police about 4:15pm.

Captain Edgar Reinfeld said the driver, Edward Delp of Wenatchee, was first involved in an accident a few blocks south where he struck a parked vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of North Mission street, knocking loose his license plate. He then proceeded north on Mission Street and nearly rear ended a driver stopped for a red light in the center lane of Mission Street at the intersection with Ninth Street. Reinfeld said that driver witnessed the crash, “He saw the minivan cut past him to his right, shoot straight through the intersection and the red light and come to rest inside the bank”

The minivan Delp was driving entered half way into an unoccupied conference room and there were no injuries to bank employees or patrons. Delp was not seriously hurt.