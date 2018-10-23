Driver Flees Deputy, Crashes On Odabashian Bridge

A man who failed to pull over for a traffic stop tried to flee a Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy and crashed his pickup into another vehicle at the east end of Odabashian Bridge near Sunset Highway.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said his deputy tried to stop a vehicle at the west end of the bridge but stopped the pursuit when the suspect began to reach 100 mph in heavy traffic. The suspect continued eastbound over the bridge and lost control, colliding with a pickup. The suspect and the driver of he vehicle that was rear ended were both transported to Central Washington Hospital but Sheriff Burnett did not know the extent of their injuries.

The suspect, a 26 year old Wenatchee man was booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail and was facing several charges including felony eluding.