Driver Seriously Injured After Being Ejected During Accident.

A man is battling life threatening injuries after being ejected from his car during an accident Tuesday evening on Brays Loop Road above Sun Cove. Orondo Fire, Chelan Fire Rescue, Ballard Ambulance and Douglas County Sheriff responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

On arrival fire units found one vehicle overturned in the eastbound ditch. The driver had been ejected during the crash and was found some distance from the vehicle.

He was treated at the scene for life threatening injuries before being transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

According to a release, it appears that the westbound vehicle lost control, went upon the steep embankment on the eastbound side causing the vehicle to flip onto its top. The driver was ejected through one of the windows. It does not appear he was wearing a seat belt.