Driver stranded in Palisades, spends night in cave

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal wants to remind everyone who travels in the more remote parts of our area to be prepared in case something goes wrong. This warning comes after a 37-year-old Ephrata man nearly lost his vehicle Tuesday night down a ravine two miles up the grade from Palisades and couldn’t get cell reception to call for help.

The man told deputies that he spent the night in a cave in the canyon where coyotes harassed him. When the sun came up, he found a residence where he could call for help. The man was taken to Confluence to be treated for exposure.

Sheriff Gjesdal says it’s important to carry a basic survival kit in your car for such emergencies.