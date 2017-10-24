Driver uninjured when bighorn sheep jumps onto windshield

A driver collided with a bighorn sheep went it jumped from the hillside onto the vehicle near Knapps Hill tunnel on Highway 97A Tuesday afternoon. The animal died after hitting the windshield but the driver was not injured.

The Washington State Patrol’s Bryan Moore says the sheep are beginning their winter migration into areas along the highway between Wenatchee and Chelan and drivers need to be extra alert for the presence of deer and bighorn sheep over the next few months. Snow at higher elevations will also drive more wildlife onto the highway through the winter.