Drivers complain of gritty material deposited on their vehicles

Chelan County Public Works has been investigating complaints from drivers who have found a tar-like substance on their vehicles after traveling on Mission Ridge Road.

Jill Fitzsimmons with Chelan County Public Works said county crews began investigating the reports last week and found a fine, granulated asphalt material on the roadway on Mission Ridge Road above Wenatchee Heights Road. That stretch of road was chip-sealed this past summer. However, a news release indicated crews have not yet found a clear cause of the problem. This material appears to get deposited onto vehicles much like any sand or winter road grime when the roadway is wet.

Fitzsimmons said the substance can be cleaned from vehicles with cold water. She cautions that people should not use hot water, or any hot application, to try to remove the substance. It is also recommended that if utilizing an automatic car wash, to verify facility does not use hot water in the wash cycle.

Public Works provided these cleaning recommendations to be effective:

Pre-soak your car with cold water, making sure to heavily soak the area covered in the substance.

Using a manual car wash or washing your vehicle by hand, remove the substance by wiping or scrubbing it off with a soft brush. Again, use plenty of cold water during the cleaning process. This may take multiple applications.

If this does not work, use a Natural Orange Cleaner degreaser that does not damage paint. Spray the degreaser on the substance, allowing it to sit on the material for a few minutes. Then wipe off or use a soft brush.

Fitzsimmons said Public works crews will continue this week to investigate the potential cause behind the problem and to find a solution. However, a feasible solution may not be possible until the weather warms up.

For more information, contact public works at public.works@co.chelan.wa.us.