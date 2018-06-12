Prescription Medication Drop Box Installed at Quincy Police Department

A prescription medication drop box has been placed in front of the police department for about a month. This drop box was provided free of charge by Rite Aid and KidCents, the Rite Aid Foundation’s charitable giving program.

The Quincy Police Department is encouraging the public to use this free service to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription and non-prescription drugs that you may have at home.

Accepted items include prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Items that are NOT accepted: Illegal drugs, needles or other sharps, lotions or liquids, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers or hydrogen peroxide.