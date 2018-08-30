Drug Bust in Orondo

Sheriff Brian Burnett reports On August 23rd 2018, the Columbia River Drug Task Force with the assistance of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), Chelan County Regional Swat Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office K9, and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office K9, concluded a narcotics investigation with the execution of a search warrant at 11 Charlotte Lane in Orondo, WA.

The search of the residence produced 2 illegally owned firearms and ammunition, an illegally owned silencer for a firearm, and 204.4 grams of methamphetamine. The Task Force seized 3 vehicles and $9,486.00 in cash.

Sara E. Mitchell (34) and Marco Palacios-Mora (31) were taken into custody for multiple counts of drug and gun related offenses.

Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives used hours of surveillance, controlled buys, and information from multiple sources to build this case.