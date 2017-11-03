Drug Bust Nails Two

From a Press Release – The Columbia River Drug Task Force reports on October 19th, 2017 the Columbia River Drug Task Force completed an investigation that led to the arrest of Emmanuel Sanchez-Cerros for 2 counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, Heroin. Cassandra Morgan was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, Heroin. Sanchez-Cerros recently pled guilty to charges stemming from a previous Columbia River Drug Task Force case from February, 2017 and was awaiting sentencing. A search warrant was served on that date and both heroin and methamphetamine were located in the residence as well as a large amount of cash. During the search warrant, Child Protective Services were called and two children were removed from the residence.

On October 19th, 2017 a controlled drug buy was completed. After the controlled drug buy was completed uniformed patrol officers along with members of the Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested Sanchez-Cerros and Morgan. It was determined children were present and nearby when the controlled drug buy occurred. CPS was called immediately and the children were placed into emergency custody. Sanchez-Cerros and Morgan were both booked into jail. Morgan is still pending charges from her arrest in February, 2017 and Sanchez-Cerros was scheduled to be sentenced for the February charges he pled guilty to in December 2017. Their vehicle was seized for a search warrant and more charges could be filed.