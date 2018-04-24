Chelan County Public Works crews completed emergency repairs on the equipment that loads and distributes garbage to waiting trailers. The breakdown on the crane and grapple was reported Tuesday morning and prompted an emergency closure at the Dryden Transfer Station.
Jill FitzSimmons with Chelan County Public Works said the repairs were completed late Tuesday afternoon and the transfer station will be open Wednesday.
Be the first to comment on "Dryden Transfer Station reopens after emergency repairs"