DUI Suspect Flees Custody By Jumping Into Wenatchee River

A DUI suspect was recaptured early Wednesday by Troopers and Sheriff’s Deputies after jumping into the Wenatchee River. Trooper Brian Moore said 24 year old Brandon Allen of Ferndale appeared to suffer a panic attack while a State Trooper was transporting him to the Chelan County jail shortly after midnight. Moore says the Trooper stopped near Dryden to check on Allen and call for an ambulance. That is when Allen jumped down a 25 foot enbankment into the Wenatchee River while handcuffed.

Allen was found about 40 minutes later, hiding behind a rock in waist deep water but refused to exit the river. A State Trooper and Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy waded into the river and took Allen into custody without incident. Moore says Allen was booked into the Chelan County Jail on numerous charges including DUI, driving with a suspended license, third degree escape and an outstanding warrant.