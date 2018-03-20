Dumpster Fire Caught on Security Camera

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a dumpster fire that was started late Saturday night.

Security camera footage shows two people pull up to the dumpster in the parking lot behind the YWCA Store on North Wenatchee Avenue just before midnight. One of them pulls something out of the dumpster, puts it in his car before coming back and starting a fire inside the dumpster.

Police arrive a few minutes later to investigate. Firefighters arrive shortly after that to put it out.