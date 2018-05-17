Duncan latest to enter crowded Commission race

Lee Duncan of Wenatchee, a tier 1 cannabis grower and former County employee has entered the County Commission race left open with current Commissioner Keith Goehner’s bid for the legislature this fall. Duncan is the fourth candidate to file for the District 2 primary election. Duncan says he wants to change the adversarial approach the County takes with it’s citizens.

“I feel like they are dividing our community rather than bringing us together” said Duncan. “I think the cannabis issue was a good example of that” he added in reference to the County’s dealings with regulation of the marijuana industry.

Duncan said he had been considering a campaign in recent years since working for Chelan County Natural Resources. While with the county, he enjoyed finding common ground between the different stakeholder groups and feels that is missing in County government. He also felt the timing has improved after a move into District 2.

Duncan is running as a non-partisan candidate.

He is the fourth candidate to file. Shon Smith, Bob Bugert and Zachary Miller have also filed.

Candidates have until 5pm Friday to file for offices up for election.