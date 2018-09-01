Early Morning Brush Fire in East Wenatchee

A 3rd Alarm brush fire was reported around 2am near 10th Street NE and N. Nile. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 2 evacuation notices to approximately 40 residences on N Nickel LN, NE Olympic DR and SE 10th St from N Nile to N Stark Ave.
No structures have been lost at this time.
Road closures are in place from NE 10th St at N Nile and NE 8th St at NE Stark.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area and be aware of emergency responders.
