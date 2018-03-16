Early Morning Drug Bust in Bridgeport

Months of police work paid off Friday morning as law enforcement agencies from Douglas, Chelan, and Okanogan Counties along with Brewster Police successfully served a high risk search warrant.

At approximately 4:00 AM members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, The Chelan County SWAT team, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Brewster Police Department served a high risk search warrant at 1127 ½ Fairview Avenue in Bridgeport, WA.

Inside investigators located a handgun with magazines, a little over an ounce of heroine, and an AR15 magazine. The renter of the mobile home, 33 year old Luis (Tony) Orosco of Bridgeport, was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

A second subject, 20 year old Morningstar Rai St. Peter, was arrested on a felony DOC warrant for drug charges. This was considered a high risk warrant, but there were no injuries or mishaps. Both suspects were booked at the Okanogan County Jail.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says field deputies working their regular shifts spent months gathering evidence to get the search warrant.

Sheriff Gjesdal adds this particular residence has caused great community concern due to suspicion drug dealing was going on.