East Wenatchee area power outage restored

The power was restored by 10am this morning to approximately 1,300 East Wenatchee and Rock Island area customers of Douglas PUD.

The outage was attributed to heavy loads on a breaker according to Meaghan Vibbert, communications spokesperson for the PUD.

The outage began early in the 6 o’clock hour and affected areas south of Grant Road near Pangborn Airport out to Rock Island. Crews were able to restore service for many customers around 7am but some lost power again briefly. All the outages were resolved before 10am.

If you are still out, please call 509-884-7191. Vibbert also urges customers to rely on the PUD’s Smart Hub App for real time outage updates.