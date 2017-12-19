East Wenatchee family displaced by fire looking for a temporary home

A family burned out of their East Wenatchee home is hoping someone has an affordable house for rent so they can move out of the hotel rooms they have been staying in since the November 1st fire.

Colleen Sasser says she is fortunate her sister’s family escaped the fire. Her sister Juanita Potter barely escaped and Potter’s 3 year old grandchild cries when remembering the experience of being pulled through a window to escape the burning home.

Sasser’s sister Juanita Potter and her two nieces aged 16 and 11, plus Juanita’s adult daughter and Juanita’s grandchild aged 3, were all displaced by the fire. Insurance has covered stays at four hotels for the extended family but they have often been unable to stay together. Sasser says finding an affordable rental home would be a Christmas wish come true allowing the family to be under the same roof until they can rebuild which may take up to six months.

If you would like to assist the Potter family with a solution to their housing problem, they can be reached at (509) 423-4063 or (509) 415-9731