East Wenatchee Family Helps Stop Fire Along I-90

A local family you could call good samaritans stopped a fire along I-90 Sunday from growing into a possibly large brush fire.

The Pepple family from East Wenatchee was travelling near Tinkham Road overpass when they spotted a small fire in grass along the shoulder of the interstate and were the first to stop.

Genelle Pepple said in the moment it took stop their vehicle and run to the fire it was already spreading very quickly quickly in dry grass. Pepple said she hand her kids emptied water bottles while her husband Kyle grabbed a blanket to smother the flames, but soon, backup arrived “It was amazing, about six other cars stopped in a matter of minutes as people came running” Pepple said two had fire extinguishers, another had a blanket, someone else had a half case of bottle water and just poured it out” Pepple said everyone was working to get the fire out and “we got it out” The team effort had kept the fire to about 1,000 square foot patch.

One of the Pepple’s daughters wondered how the fire may have started and Pepple’s husband Kyle suggested someone may have carelessly tossed a cigarette. One of their children may have a future as a fire investigator because after hearing of the possible cause, their daughter found a discarded cigarette butt near the now blackened patch of grass where the fire started.

Genelle Pepple says her family is familiar with how quickly a fire can spread and have experienced fire evacuations near their Badger Mtn residence in the past “I’m just thankful God put us in the right place at the right time to help put out the fire”

Pepple said after the fire was completely extinguished, they called to report it and saw fire responders arriving on scene as they pulled away