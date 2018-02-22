East Wenatchee Officer Running for Sheriff

The race to replace Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal has another entrant. East Wenatchee Police Officer Leeon Leyde has announced he is running as a Republican for the top spot among Douglas County Law Enforcement. Leyde has spent 32 years in law enforcement, including 25 with the Washington State Patrol. He also graduated from Central Washington University with his Bachelor’s in Law and Justice. Leyde becomes the second entrant into the race that already saw current Douglas County Undersheriff Kevin Morris announce his candidacy. Sheriff Gjesdal previously announced he will not be running again for that position.