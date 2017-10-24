Eastmont School Board will let public vote on Lee Elementary name issue

corrected from an earlier version with revised attendance figure

The Eastmont School Board heard from both sides of the emotional issue of whether the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary should be changed at Tuesday’s board meeting. About 100 people attended the school board meeting held at Eastmont Junior High Auditorium to accommodate the anticipated large crowd.

Slavery and racism was a common theme among those favoring a change. One speaker said the issue is about “who we choose to honor’ and the name of the school “should reflect this valley’s heritage and history and not other people who fought in the Nation’s war” A speaker opposed to the name change raised the question as to whether political correctness could take the discussion to a point where the State of Washington would be renamed because George Washington owned slaves. Another speaker said the change would be expensive and the board needs to spend its resources on educating children.

The school board will leave the verdict on whether to rename the school to the public. The Eastmont School board approved placing the name change issue up for a vote on the 2018 General Election ballot.