Eastmont School Board will have to make call on school name

The Eastmont School district is facing a potential lawsuit if it carries out its proposal to leave the decision on the name of Robert E Lee Elementary up to the public in November. In a letter to the District, acquired by KPQ, attorney John Brangwin threatened to sue stating that putting the issue on the ballot is illegal.

Brangwin says it’s not only illegal but wasteful because any public vote would not be binding. Brangwin said the board “would be spending school district money to take a popularity poll” and could ignore the results whether the public voted to change the name or not.

Superintendent Garn Christensen says he verified Brangwin’s argument with Douglas County prosecuting attorney Steven Clem to see if that was true.

Christensen says he will also re-introduce to the board a proposal he made earlier to drop the “Robert E”and rename the school Lee Elementary. Brangwin says he is prepared to sue the district if the board chooses to move forward with the ballot proposal.

The Eastmont School Board meets Monday, January 8th at 5:30 p.m. at Grant Elementary School, 1430 First St. S.E., East Wenatchee.