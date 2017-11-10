Eastmont school bus catches fire at bus garage

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a school bus parked in the Eastmont Bus Garage to catch fire around noon Thursday. Transportation Director Troy Lucas says the fire was spotted by a driver who was pulling into the bus parking lot at the end of her shift.

Lucas said staff reacted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to other busses by moving the vehicles that were parked nearby and Douglas County Fire District #2 was on the scene within minutes to extinguish the fire with foam.

No other buses were damaged and no one was hurt. Afternoon routes on Thursday were not affected.