Eastmont School District invites law enforcement to eat free

The Eastmont School District is encouraging the presence of armed law enforcement on school grounds by offering free breakfast and lunch and inviting officers to dine with students and staff.

In a press release issued today, Supt. Garn Christensen said the invitation is also seen as a way to familiarize officers with school campuses and students.

Christensen was not available for further comment.

Here is the release provided Wednesday, February 28th

In an effort to increase the presence of armed law enforcement on school

campuses, Eastmont School District’s food services provider Sodexo is

offering free breakfast and lunch for local and regional police, sheriff, state

patrol, and wildlife officers. Officers in uniform or undercover officers with ID

will be invited to eat with each other, with students, with staff, or grab and

go.

The District hopes officers will take advantage of this offer as it increases

law enforcement presence on school campuses, familiarizes officers to

schools, and provides the opportunity to develop relationships with students

who one day will be the parents, workers, and leaders in the communities

they serve. The District is extending the invite for officers to grab a cup of

coffee in school staff breakrooms if they want to stop in at times when

breakfast and lunch are not being served.

-Supt. Garn Christensen, Eastmont School District