Eastmont School District Prepping for School Year

Eastmont School District Superintendent Garn Christensen says they are working on getting ready for the school year with balancing classes across the district so each student received a quality education.

“What can happen, especially if you are new to Eastmont and your child hasn’t been in that school for a while, is that you could have a school that is three or four blocks away but you may be assigned to attend one that requires you to ride a bus. That’s something that we do to try to balance our schools and class sizes as much as possible.”

Christensen is also seeing teachers coming into the buildings, getting their classrooms ready. He said it’s equally important that parents are getting their kids ready.

“I would always encourage parents to confirm bus stops and bus times. They don’t change a lot, but in an effort to try to make them as efficient as we can, as short as possible, they will change every year. Sometimes it’s five minutes up, five minutes down, and that’s good to know also.”

Christensen says the District and teachers came to a new collective bargaining agreement in July so there are no concerns about delays.