Eastmont School District Reports Incident on School Bus

Everyone is safe after a strange incident on an Eastmont District school bus Thursday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m., a bus had finished unloading students at a stop on Highway 28 when a young man approached the bus and asked the driver to take him to Quincy.

The driver told the young man that it was not a public bus and asked him to get off. He refused and quietly went to the back of the bus and sat down. According to a release from the district, he was described as distraught and did not appear well.

After alerting supervisors, the driver went to Clovis Intermediate School where law enforcement was waiting. Officers escorted him off the bus and had him transported to the hospital. No students or employees were threatened during the incident.