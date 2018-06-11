Eastmont Student Involved in Motorcycle Crash Passes Away

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett has confirmed that Eastmont high school student Anthony Wilson has passed away. Wilson was the rider of the motorcycle form the June 7th collision in the Colockum Road area.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris informed the Sheriff’s Office Wilson had passed away Monday morning.

A GoFundMe account has bee set up help the family pay for the expenses.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.