Eastmont Students Injured in Separate Accidents

Three Eastmont High School students were seriously injured in separate accidents early Thursday morning. Eastmont Supt. Garn Christensen said one of the injured students was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a motorcycle accident in the Colockum, where a student organized camping trip was held Wednesday evening. Another student was also in the ICU at Confluence Health with serious injuries after he and another student were ejected from the bed of a pickup truck that hit a tree on the Malaga Alcoa Highway. Christensen said the pair were riding in the back of the truck with four other students riding in the cab. Christensen said the four students in the cab were also injured but he did not believe they required hospitalization. Both accidents were reported to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at about 6AM

Christensen said grief counselors were on hand for students and staff at Eastmont High School Thursday and Seniors held a moment of silence during a graduation rehearsal at Town Toyota Center this morning. There will be a recognition of the injured students in the Friday evening ceremony.

He noted that with the tragic suicide on Wednesday by a Wenatchee High School student and Thursday morning’s accidents, parents should be looking for signs of emotional stress or grief. Christensen suggested parents should take advantage of counseling offered at both campuses if needed.

Christensen said “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the young people that were affected by this”