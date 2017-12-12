Eastmont Supt. offers compromise to school name controversy

The Eastmont School Board tabled a recommendation by Superintendent Garn Christensen to drop the “Robert E” portion of Lee Elementary’s name. Christensen made the suggestion at Monday’s Eastmont School Board meeting as a solution to the polarizing issue that has developed around the name since violence erupted in August in in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christensen said he is concerned the name “Robert E. Lee” Elementary could become a lightning rod for various activist groups and that “Lee Elementary” or the “Lee Lions” have been the names students and faculty have traditionally used.

The board decided to table the suggestion for further discussion at their January 8th meeting. The Eastmont School Board could accept Christensen’s recommendation, or stick with their October decision for now.

In October, the board decided to leave the name change question up to voters in November 2018. At the same Jan. 8th meeting, the board will discuss a possible policy change that would eliminate the naming of district schools or buildings after an individual.