Eastmont, YMCA Partnering for Student Care Program

The following is a joint news release from the Eastmont School District and the Wenatchee Valley YMCA:

The EASTMONT SCHOOL DISTRICT and the WENATCHEE VALLEY YMCA are exploring a new partnership to continue to provide Student Care for Eastmont students. This will be a continuation of the current Before Care, After Care, Non-School Day Care and Summer Care for school age children that Eastmont has provided for over 20 years, but will now become a program of the YMCA using facilities at Cascade and Grant Schools. The fees will be similar to what is currently offered and participants will be able to continue to keep active and engaged during out-of-school time.

The proposed transition has the YMCA scheduled to take full responsibility of the program at the start of the 2018-2019 School Year. “We are so fortunate to have the YMCA interested in taking leadership of our Student Care program,” said Spencer Taylor, Executive Director of Elementary Education for Eastmont School District. “They have a proven successful track record of working with students and the community and are true experts in providing quality programs at a reasonable cost.”

Through a well-rounded approach to youth development, the Y’s programs will offer activities in a caring and safe environment at Grant and Cascade Elementary Schools during the critical hours during out of school time. Whether through enrichment programs, sports, mentorship, or academic support, the Y nurtures the potential of youth throughout the school year.

“One in five children do not have someone to care for them after school, an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Dorry Foster, CEO of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA. “The Y’s Afterschool opportunities allows families to ensure their kids are receiving additional support, continued learning and a chance to participate in meaningful activities that can inspire children’s motivations and abilities to succeed.”

The Y is a leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, supporting their social-emotional, cognitive and physical development from birth to career. In the Wenatchee Valley YMCA’s afterschool program youth receive physical activities, homework help, and can also explore arts, music, literacy, extended curriculum. The Eastmont Afterschool YMCA Program would continue to be a licensed care program including state funding for those families that qualify, to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.

Careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) are projected to grow 17 percent over the next few years, and the Y is helping youth develop strong problem-solving, planning, analysis and decision-making skills to succeed in the classroom and in high-demand careers through enrichment activities in our Afterschool programs.

The Y helps children challenged with meeting math and literacy proficiency as well as important developmental milestones. These children fall significantly behind their middle and upper middle-class peers on test scores and graduation rates. That “gap” is known as the achievement gap. The Wenatchee Valley YMCA will help address an achievement gap in East Wenatchee area through specific signature summer curriculum by 2019.

The Wenatchee Valley YMCA also continue to employ Healthy Eating and Physical Activity (HEPA) standards in our afterschool programs that help build a healthier future for our nation’s children by encouraging healthy eating habits, limiting screen time and providing physical activity to keep every child healthy.

More information about the Y’s afterschool program will be available after February 1, 2018 but if you have an immediate question, please contact Dorry Foster at dorry@wenymca.org