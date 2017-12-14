Eastmont’s Turn to Shop With A Cop

40 kids from the Eastmont School district got to Shop With A Cop Thursday at Hooked On Toys. The kids browsed the aisles with a member of local law enforcement on a $100 shopping spree funded by Premiere One Properties and the North Central Washington Foundation for Youth. Wayne Loranger came up with idea 4 years ago as a way to show law enforcement officers are not just people who are going to arrest them and for the community to see the human side of police officers.

Wenatchee Police Sgt. Brian Chance said the program gives officers the chance to do exactly what Loranger envisioned and there are more local law enforcement officers that sign up for the “shopping shifts” than are needed because it is such a rewarding experience. An army of volunteers from the different police agencies assist with wrapping the youngster’s gifts to take home to their families.

Cascade Elementary Principal Kim Browning let’s her teachers suggest children who might get the most from the experience of spending time around the law men. She said the kids selected got a police escort to Hooked On Toys on a school bus, which is also a big hit.

State Trooper Brian Moore said the program is a very positive experience in many ways. His shopping buddy from Rock Island picked out items for everyone in his family. Moore said after each family member had been crossed off the list, Moore asked if the you man might want to pick a gift for himself. The Trooper said the experience showed the boy’s heart was in the right place in thinking of his family first and that each officer find a similar experience with their shopping partner.

Hooked On Toys offers a discount to make the $100 gift cards go even further. Wayne Loranger says 40 kids from the Wenatchee School District got the same opportunity Tuesday for a total of 80 youngsters served this year.

A similar event will be held next week in the Chelan WalMArt for kids in the Entiat and Lake Chelan Valley