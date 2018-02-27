Ecology awards $6 million in clean water grants to 16 NCW projects

The Washington State Department of Ecology offered more than $6 million in funding to 16 clean water projects throughout Chelan, Douglas and Grant Counties. The largest was more than $2 million for a wastewater improvement in Peshastin that will include the design and construction of a treatment plant, pumping and conveyance system improvements.

In Grant County, a West Warden collection system extension got more than $1.5 million. Projects were also funded in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Nason Creek, Squilchuck Creek Basin, Brewster, Tonasket, Royal City and Soap Lake. See the projects on the Department of Ecology website to learn more

Chelan County

$2,007,220 for Peshastin-Dryden Wastewater Improvement

$200,000 for Squilchuck Creek Basin Stormwater Retrofit

$180,770 for Nason Creek Water Temperature Adjustments

$70,000 for North Wenatchee Stormwater and Water Quality Improvement Project

$10,000 for Wenatchee’s Peachey Street Basin Water Quality Retrofit

Douglas County

$250,000 to improve water quality in streams and tributaries in Douglas County

$250,000 for 19 th Street/Northwest Cascade Avenue Stormwater Facility in East Wenatchee

Grant County

$1,519,000 for the West Warden Collection System Extension

$77, 000 for Electric City’s Stormwater plan

$68,00 for a Sewer Replacement Project in Soap Lake

$42,600 for Royal City’s Water Reclamation Disinfection system

Okanogan County