Ecology, Chelan County Natural Resources Taking Comment on Icicle Creek

Proposals for boosting streamflows and improving water resources in the Icicle Creek Watershed are moving forward after years of collaboration by stakeholders. Water availability in the Icicle is tight especially when fish and irrigators need it most.

Projects and actions for the Icicle Creek Water Strategy are spelled out in a draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement jointly prepared by the Washington Department of Ecology and Chelan County. Ecology and the County are seeking comment on the EIS through July 30.

The programmatic EIS builds on guiding principles adopted by the Icicle Work Group to take a holistic approach to watershed management. The work group comprises a diverse set of stakeholders representing local, state and federal agencies, tribes, irrigation and agricultural interests, and environmental organizations.

The draft EIS evaluates five project alternatives that collectively meet the objectives and values identified by the work group, and includes a no-action alternative.

Actions identified in the programmatic EIS are designed to:

· benefit streamflows in late summer and early fall;

· promote conservation, fish passage, screening, and habitat restoration;

· explore reoperation of existing storage, pump exchanges and new storage, and

· institute efficiencies to protect all water uses in the basin.

Review the EIS and find additional information on the Icicle Strategy on Chelan County’s Natural Resources Department page. A public hearing where comments will be accepted is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, at the Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., Leavenworth.

Submit written comments on the draft Icicle Strategy EIS to Mike Kaputa, Director, Chelan County Natural Resource Department, 411 Washington St., Suite 201, Wenatchee, WA 98801, or via email at nr.iciclesepa@co.chelan.wa.us.