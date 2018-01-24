Ecology Proposing Big Water Projects in North Central Washington

The Washington State Department of Ecology is proposing more than $150 million for clean water projects throughout the state including two projects in Kittitas County, and one each in Douglas and Okanogan County. One project would have the Town of Waterville get more than $42,000 to repair or replace 3,000 feet of sewer pipe and 10 manholes. Ellensburg would get more than $2.7 million for stormwater runoff work on their 2nd busiest street. For the complete project list, visit Ecology’s website.