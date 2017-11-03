Eight New WSP Troopers Coming to Central Washington

At a ceremony held in the Capitol Rotunda this afternoon, 39 Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were sworn in by Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud of the Washington State Supreme Court. They were presented their commission cards by Governor Jay Inslee and Chief John R. Batiste, who welcomed them into an organization known and trusted by the citizens of Washington State.

After completing over 1,000 hours of training, these men and women will join Washington’s premier law enforcement organization. The Washington State Patrol Academy produces approximately three cadet classes each biennium, which accounts for about 100 to 120 new troopers. Historically, only about four to six percent of the total number of applicants makes the grade to become WSP troopers.

“The 39 cadets graduating today endured a rigorous application process, extensive background investigation, and received the best training, unmatched anywhere else in the nation,” said Chief John Batiste. “Today, they will join the ranks of Washington’s finest, as troopers of the Washington State Patrol.”

A tradition that began 96 years ago on June 21, 1921, when six brave men kick-started their Indian motorcycles, strapped on an arm band, and started a proud tradition known today as the Washington State Patrol. The tradition continues to this day with the graduation of the 107th Trooper Basic Training Class at the Capitol Rotunda, signaled by the stream of shiny white patrol vehicles parked in the lanes leading up to the Capitol steps.

During the ceremony, the Core Values Award was presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift. This award is presented to the trooper cadet who most typifies the Training Division Core Values which include: strong leadership, effective partnerships, professional excellence, acting with integrity and accountability, respecting and protecting individual rights, and earning the trust and confidence of the public. The recipient of this award was determined by an anonymous vote of his classmates, and is sponsored by the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation. This award honors the most recent State Patrol employee to give his life in service to the citizens of the state of Washington. Trooper Brent L. Hanger died in the line of duty on August 6, 2015. The award was presented today in Trooper Hanger’s honor by his wife, Lisa Hanger. In addition to this award, Chief Batiste presented six trooper cadets with awards at a ceremony held on November 1, 2017, during an open house at the WSP Academy.

These awards included:

Top Driving Award

Presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift ; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with respect to driving skills and techniques, decision-making and mind-set, and steady and constant improvement through each phase of drivers training.

Top Firearms Award

Presented to Trooper Daniel L. Johnson ; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with all weapon systems, marksmanship scores and skills, and demonstration of sound judgment during practical encounter scenarios.

Top Physical Fitness/Top Control Tactics Award

Presented to Trooper Karl A. Fenster ; this award recognizes the highest level of drive and tenacity in physical fitness testing and training. The recipient of this award consistently performed at the top of the Trooper Basic Training Class during physical training. In addition, this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency in control tactics techniques, to include self-defense, handcuffing, searching and use of force thought process.

Top Academic Award

Presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift ; this award recognizes the outstanding efforts of the cadet who attains the highest grade point average compiled from over 30 tests and quizzes during training. The class average GPA for the 108th Trooper Basic Training Class was 88%; Trooper Swift’s GPA was an impressive 95%.

Top Collision Investigation Award

Presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift ; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency regarding collision investigation, including mathematical computation, scene investigation, information and evidence gathering, report writing, and teamwork.

Top Overall Cadet Award

Presented to Trooper Logan A. Swift ; this award recognizes the trooper cadet who demonstrated great courage to overcome obstacles, unwavering dedication to stay focused on reaching their goals, and their ability to give 100% in every aspect of their training. Trooper Swift demonstrated the necessary skills, abilities, and judgment to be an excellent trooper, and made extra efforts to continuously make improvements.

District 6’s new troopers are:

Destito, Brendon M.R., No. 435 going to Okanogan

Karl A. Fenster, No. 486, going to Ellensburg

Kelvin A. Fox, No. 502, going to Okanogan

Kevin B. Highfield, No. 1107, going to Okanogan

Tyler J. Kaelin, No. 1111, going to Basin

Logan A. Swift, No. 581, going to Ellensburg

Margaret L. Tippins, No. 701, going to Ellensburg

Michael C. Valentine, No. 701, going to Basin