Eightmile Lake Dam Update

Chelan County Emergency Management issued the following update Friday on conditions at Eightmile Lake Dam.

Chelan County Emergency Management reports that 95% of the Phase 1 repairs have been completed by the Icicle-Peshastin Irrigation District as of Thursday evening May 17th.

The Phase 1 repairs at the dam involved creating a new 55 foot wide spillway at the site which is in addition to the previously existing 13 foot spillway. These repairs have greatly reduced the risk of a potential failure of Eightmile Lake Dam. The Washington State Department of Ecology successfully installed the lake level monitoring equipment on Thursday. The equipment has been calibrated and is currently transmitting data to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The Weather Service will monitor the lake level data 24 hours day – 7 days a week, and will alert Chelan County Emergency Management if there is any significant change in the lake water levels. Public alerting would take place if a dramatic change in lake level is reported. Additional monitoring equipment will be installed next week.

Precipitation amounts in today’s forecast are in the range of .25 to .50 inches over the Eightmile Lake drainage. These precipitation amounts do not currently raise concern, nor does it raise the alert status for the dam (Level 2). There are currently no evacuation orders in affect for Icicle River residents.