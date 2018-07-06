UPDATE: Elderly Driver Injures 3 Pedestrians in Chelan

UPDATED with new details

An elderly driver who accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake drove through a family eating shaved ice in Chelan Thursday.

The accident happened about 6:30pm near Lakeside at the intersection of West Woodin Avenue and East Center Street. Sgt. Adam Musgrove of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses at the scene said the driver of an SUV turned into the driveway at 2208 West Woodin Avenue and drove at a high rate of speed through the patio area of the business and struck 3 pedestrians.

“They actually ended up driving all the way through the seating area and through the barrier and flipped the car onto another car that was parked just below that location.” said Musgrove

The three people struck were treated at Lake Chelan Community Hospital but one of the victims had to be airlifted to Seattle with a severe head injury. The driver was okay and the accident is under investigation before Deputies determine if they will file any charges. Drugs or alcohol were not involved but investigators are looking into whether a medical condition may have been a contributing factor.