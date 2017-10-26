Ellensburg Teenager Dies in Accident

An Ellensburg teen was killed when the car he was riding in struck a guard rail and rolled over. The Washington State Patrol is citing driver fatigue saying the 19-year-old driver fell asleep behind the wheel in 18-year-old Juan Magana-Castaneda’s death. The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday when the car, carrying three teenagers, was traveling along SR 10 in the eastbound direction about 10 miles east of Cle Elum when the road curved to the left but the car continued straight striking the guard rail. WSP is still investigating the accident.