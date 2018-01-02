Embattled lawmaker ordered to stay away from students

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Central Washington University records show a state lawmaker who is also a professor has been barred from contacting past or present students while the school investigates allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The News Tribune, The Olympian and Northwest News Network reported Friday that university officials didn’t offer details when they previously said they were looking into accusations of inappropriate conduct against Republican Rep. Matt Manweller of Ellensburg.

A December 8 letter to Manweller from Tim Englund, dean of the College of the Sciences at the university, says the school is examining “allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct.”

Manweller said in a text message Friday that the letter didn’t provide enough details for him to comment.

The latest investigation comes as Manweller faces a backlash over previous allegations of inappropriate behavior and accusations of sexual harassment from students and young women.