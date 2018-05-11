Emergency Shelter Opening for Flood Victims

The American Red Cross will open an emergency shelter Friday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. in Tonasket, WA. Rapidly melting mountain snow has caused rivers in Okanogan County to rise to a level where evacuation orders have been issued. Red Cross disaster officials are working with county emergency managers in Okanogan, as well as the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Nation to coordinate a response.

American Red Cross Emergency Shelter

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

103 N. Whitcomb Ave. Tonasket WA 98855

Opening at 8:30 p.m.

Red Cross shelters will have cots, food, and additional assistance available. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

From a release by the American Red Cross